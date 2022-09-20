Did You Catch Alexa Bliss’ White Rabbit Reference on WWE Raw?

It looks like fans will soon see a different side of the Alexa Bliss character on WWE television.

During Monday Night Raw, Bayley did a promo segment where she ripped Bliss for being a shell of herself before defeating Bliss during the main event. In the match, the announcers were pointing out that Bliss was not putting everything she had into the match with the idea that she had lost a step into the ring. The lights went out briefly during the main event.

A Change Coming for Alexa Bliss?

Bliss dropped the supernatural aspects of her gimmick earlier this year after portraying a similar gimmick to Bray Wyatt’s character. WWE has been doing a storyline with Bliss where she has been floundering on Raw.

Bliss said in the promo segment that Bayley was acting “like you’re 10 Feet Tall.” In the White Rabbit song, there is a lytic that states, “Go ask Alice, When she’s ten feet tall.”

I didn't even catch that @AlexaBliss_WWE referenced White Rabbit during the segment. #WWERaw



“Like you’re 10 Feet Tall” ? pic.twitter.com/J7eBNEzuww — Women's Wrestling Viewer (@TheKipUp) September 20, 2022

Lyric from the "White Rabbit" – Jefferson Airplane they've been mysteriously playing.https://t.co/J1QUZkHGTf — Women's Wrestling Viewer (@TheKipUp) September 20, 2022

As previously noted, WWE showed a QR code during a backstage segment with Austin Theory. The company did another White Rabbit tease during a Raw commercial break, dimming the lights in the arena.

Many fans believe the song could be used for Karrion Kross or Bray Wyatt because Wyatt recently had talks with WWE about a possible return, and Kross was known as The White Rabbit when he was in Lucha Underground.

Some fans take that Bliss line as an indication that Wyatt is returning and aligning himself with Bliss.