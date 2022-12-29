Dragon Lee Signs with WWE

Wednesday was a big night for the highly sought after lucha libre star, Dragon Lee. He and his brother, Dralistico, challenged FTR for the AAA tag team titles. Not only did they win, but it was announced that Lee signed with WWE.

Dralistico and Dragon Lee have defeated FTR to win the AAA tag team championships. pic.twitter.com/6F6xadUKO8 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 29, 2022

¡Mucho éxito para @dragonlee95 en su nueva aventura en @WWE!



Seguiremos muy de cerca todos sus pasos ?#NocheDeCampeonesAAA pic.twitter.com/ECQt1EPNJi — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 29, 2022

WWE was always the ‘dream’ for Dragon Lee

Lee teamed with his brother, RUSH, and Andrade El Idolo in August against The Elite. The duo turned on him after the match, ripping off his mask. The son of La Bestia del Ring hasn’t been seen in the company since.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, Lee said signing with WWE was always the “dream.”

“I think I can become the new Rey Mysterio in WWE,” Lee said. “I just need the opportunity.”

The opportunity came about when Finn Balor asked him if he’d like to join WWE. From there, he worked with Trent Wilfinger and James Kimball to join the promotion.

“This signing is reflective of WWE’s renewed emphasis on globalizing our talent pipeline with Latin America positioned as a focal market,” Kimbal told ESPN.

Lee, 27, is expected to begin in NXT in January 2023. He is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, ROH Television Champion and Tag Team Champion, CMLL Welterweight and Lightweight Champion.