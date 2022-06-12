Huge Dream Match Made Official For Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley vs Hiroshi Tanahashi is now official for AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door.

After the AEW world champion CM Punk had to step away due to a foot injury, the promotion confirmed that they will be crowning an interim world champion until the Straight Edge Star returns.

The company had announced an Eliminator Tournament to determine the interim champion. The tournament started with a battle royal at Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Kyle O’Reilly won this battle royal and went on to face Jon Moxley in the main event of the show. Mox won the match and earned himself a spot at the Forbidden Door.

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Now Official

On NJPW’s side of things, it was announced that the winner of the Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto match at Dominion will go on challenge the AEW competitor for the title at the show.

Tanahashi won this match. Shortly after this, AEW posted the following graphic, making this dream match between the two wrestling veterans officials.

No other match has been announced for the PPV till now. More bouts are expected to be made official in next few days.

The AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door PPV will be taking place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 26, 2022.