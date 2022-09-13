Drew McIntyre Names Where WWE Should go Next After Clash at the Castle

Since returning to WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre spoke of plans for a Premium Live Event in the UK.

The last PLE in the UK that was broadcast internationally was Summerslam 2022, but McIntyre’s years of work paid off.

Earlier this month, WWE hosted Clash at the Castle, which was a huge success for the company.

Where Next?

Drew McIntyre headlined WWE Clash at the Castle, but the Scottish Warrior isn’t taking things easy now that he’s had his UK show.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, McIntyre praised the Indian fans, and hopes to bring WWE back to the sub-continent soon.

“I talked about the UK show for a long time. It’s happening right now and I’m telling you I’m going to keep talking to people to bring it back to India.” Drew McIntyre

Professional wrestling, especially WWE, is immensely popular in India, which boasts a popular of over one billion people.

In 2021, WWE hosted their ‘Superstar Spectacle’ to coincide with India’s Republic Day, but the event took place inside the WWE Thunderdome in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Record Breaker

WWE Clash at the Castle was a huge event for the promotion, breaking several records.

In a graphic shared by WWE’s Head of Creative & Talent Relations Triple H, it was reported that the show had the highest gate of any European WWE event.

In terms of merchandise, the Cardiff show sold the most of any non-WrestleMania event by WWE, while the post-show press conference had the highest concurrent views on YouTube of any non-pre-show event.