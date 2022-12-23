Drew McIntyre Pulled from WWE MSG Holiday Tour Event

Drew McIntyre will be unable to compete at next week’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.

WWE’s Live Holiday Tour continued this coming Monday, with eight shows scheduled between Christmas and New Year’s:

New York, NY

Columbus, Ohio

Atlanta, GA

Cleveland, OH

Greensboro, NC

Miami, FL

Hershey, PA

Toronto, ON

McIntyre is still advertised for MSG as of this writing, but a report at PWInsider states that he won’t be medically cleared in time.

WWE sources have confirmed that the reason a change was made to their MSG main event for the annual post-Christmas event is that Drew McIntyre will not be cleared to return to the ring by the time the show takes place. – PWInsider

McIntyre Dealing with an Injury

Drew McIntyre has been pulled from several appearances this month, including a tag title match on the December 9 edition of SmackDown on Fox. WWE noted at the time that he was ‘medically disqualified’ from competing.

It’s believed he’s dealing with an injury. McIntyre was optimistic he’d be back in time for the Christmas-week tour, but he won’t be there on Monday.

McIntyre’s most recent match took place nearly a month ago. He competed on November 27 at a non-televised SuperShow from Portland, Maine. He teamed with Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) to defeat The Usos, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

Visit WWE.com for ticket information if you’re interested in attending any of the shows on the 2022 Live Holiday Tour.