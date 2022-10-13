Drew McIntyre Reacts To 15th Anniversary Since WWE Debut

Drew McIntyre has offered his reaction to the 15th anniversary since making his WWE debut.

McIntyre took to Twitter and reflected on 15 years since making his debut with the company on an October episode of SmackDown in 2007. He noted that he had only been in the United States for two weeks at the time and the titantron had gotten his name wrong.

Check out what he had to say here:

“15 years ago this fresh faced kid made his @WWE debut. I had only been in America for about 2 weeks, the titantron got my name wrong, and I didn’t know what a hard-cam was or how to find it. Craziest part is I’m still 37 years younger than @WWESheamus“

McIntyre’s first run with WWE lasted from 2007 to 2014. After being released from the company, he spent three years on the independent circuit reinventing himself before returning to WWE.

Throughout his time with WWE, the Scottish star has racked up two WWE Title wins, an Intercontinental Title run, an NXT Champion, and a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion. McIntyre was also the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

Now, Drew McIntyre is one of the top stars over on SmackDown Live on Friday nights, and still very much involved in the World Title picture.