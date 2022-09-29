Drew McIntyre Reveals Who He Would Like To Induct Him Into Hall Of Fame

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have had very similar career paths. They both started their wrestling careers around the same time and got signed by WWE less than a year apart. Both the stars were positioned as future main eventers from early on in Raw and SmackDown respectively.

While their careers differed a bit after that, both have had a resurgence in the last few years. More importantly, they have been best friends through all these ups and downs and their friendship has only gotten stronger with time

During a recent interview with the Hollywood Raw podcast, the Scottish Warrior was asked which star he would like to induct him into the Hall of Fame. It’s only fitting that Drew McIntyre took the name of Sheamus:

‘It’s Gotta Be Sheamus’: Drew McIntyre

“Oh God, it’s gonna end up being Sheamus, ain’t it? He’s been there since before we both got signed. The good times, the bad times. I am best man at his wedding coming up. He was best man at my wedding.

We give each other hell all the time. As everybody sees, we fight more than me and my actual brother. What people get to see on TV as well as backstage they don’t get to see. But yeah, it’s gotta be Sheamus.”

Both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus wrestled in highly praised matches during the Clash At The Castle PPV. The Celtic Warrior has since continued his feud with Gunther while McIntyre has been pulled from the road due to food poisoning.

