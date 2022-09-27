Drew McIntyre Reveals Why He Hates Hell In A Cell Matches

Drew McIntyre is not a fan of Hell In A Cell matches.

The former WWE Champion was recently interviewed by Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston. During their conversation, McIntyre was asked which stipulation matches he’s not necessarily a fan of.

McIntyre answered with Hell In A Cell matches, going as far as to say that he hates competing in the matches.

“Hell in a Cell matches, I have not had a good track record with them. I’ve had two, I have lost two. I’ve fallen off the side of the Hell in a Cell. You wanna talk about not liking heights, I’ve been on top of Hell in Cell twice, and it is terrifying.

“Legitimately 20-feet high. You’re scaling a cage to get up there. Technically there’s supposed to be little assist holes that help you climb your way up. When you’re live on the air, you can’t find those things.

“They’re invisible. So I’ve literally scaled up that thing with my bare hands, hating heights, falling off the side. Worst fall of my career against Randy Orton, knocked me ten feet off the side of a cell, which is 17 feet when you look back before you fall when you’re as tall as I am.

“Yeah, I hate Hell in a Cell. So give me a street fight, give me a weapons match. Keep me on the ground and let me swing a weapon at you. If you push me too far, I’ll swing my sword at you.”

(via WWE)

Drew McIntyre recently competed in a big match for the Undisputed WWE Title against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash At The Castle. The event took place earlier this month in McIntyre’s backyard of Cardiff, Wales.

Unfortunately for McIntyre, his efforts came up just short of capturing the gold yet again. However, he did have a rather exciting surprise for fans at the event.

