Drew McIntyre Reveals Why He Brought His ‘Broken Dreams’ Theme Back at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre squared off against Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle.

The crowd was heavily behind Drew as he took The Tribal Chief to the limit. Tyson Fury even got involved in the match as Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The boxer punched Theory in the face to knock him out cold and prevent the cash in.

McIntyre appeared to have the match won after connecting with the Claymore but Solo Sikoa arrived. The new member of The Bloodline broke up the cover and the distraction allowed Roman to connect with his third Spear of the match. In the end, it was too much for Drew to overcome and Roman’s 2+ year championship reign continues.

After Clash at the Castle went off the air, Drew spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport. He was emotional following the loss, as he’s a 2-time WWE Champion but has yet to hold the title in front of fans. Both title reigns occurred during the pandemic and the 37-year-old is still waiting for his moment.

During the interview, Helwani asked about the return of the ‘Broken Dreams’ theme song and McIntyre admitted that it was something that he wanted to do for a long time.

“I’ve been pushing it for a very long time. I didn’t think they’d finally bite but I had a conversation with Hunter (Triple H) and Kevin Dunn. I tried to explain that I think this is the time, with the crowd we are going to have. This is a knowledgeable crowd, they know my history. It is very much a full-circle moment for me and I feel that is very much a part of my story. I knew it would get a pop from the live crowd, I knew people online would get a kick out of it. But for me, hearing that, it reminded me of how far I’ve come.” Drew McIntyre on the return of ‘Broken Dreams’ (03:38 – 04:09)

"I've never felt an atmosphere like that. I'm so proud to be British."



"You know I'm never going to stop, never going to give up, so thank you."



Hold your head high, @DMcIntyreWWE. You've done yourself and the United Kingdom proud ?#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/Nm1ArVdKf7 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 3, 2022

Who else got emotional hearing Broken Dreams once again at #WWECastle?@DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/TLLTTmfMRt — WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022

H/T to Sportskeeda for the quotes.