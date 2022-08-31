Drew McIntyre Teases Bringing Back Beloved Old Theme

Drew McIntyre has teased bringing back his old beloved “Broken Dreams” theme.

McIntyre’s first run with WWE didn’t go exactly the way he’d hoped, but one memorable aspect of that run was his original “Broken Dreams” theme song. The theme remains one of WWE fans’ most beloved to this day.

However, when McIntyre made his return to WWE in 2017, he was sporting an entirely different theme. Since his rise to top stardom and a World Title reign under his belt, fans have been calling for McIntyre to bring the theme back. And he might do exactly that.

During an interview with Quetzalli Bulnes on WWE Español’s “El Brunch de WWE,” McIntyre discussed the theme, revealing it sold just as much as John Cena‘s theme did online. He suggested he’s mentioned to WWE about using the theme again for a big match.

“I talk about the possibility of having it for a big match, so fingers crossed,” McIntyre teased, “[I am] always working to make things happen. I can promise people that.”

What bigger match for the song’s return than the one McIntyre will be competing in this weekend? He and Roman Reigns will headline the Clash At The Castle event from Wales with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

McIntyre has been hyping up the event for several months now, with his intentions always on regaining the World Title so close to home. Clash At The Castle goes down from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales this Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Quotes via WrestlingNewsCo