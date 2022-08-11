Drew McIntyre Has Something “Extremely Special” Planned for WWE Clash at the Castle

On September 3, WWE will host their Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event from Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales.

The show will be WWE’s biggest event in the UK in over 30 years, with the last major event on British soil being Summerslam 1992 from London, England.

Something Special

WWE Clash at the Castle will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre earned a title match by defeating Sheamus on the go-home SmackDown before Summerslam 2022.

On Twitter, the Scottish Superstar promised that he has been working on something extremely special in the run-up to the show.

I’ve been working on something extremely special ahead of #WWECastle with @btsportwwe and my amazing wife, you’re going to be blown away ? pic.twitter.com/KvgrrhmpFx — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 9, 2022 Going off the images Drew shared, it appears that he is working on some kind of promotional video ahead of Clash at the Castle.

Is Drew the One?

Roman Reigns has dominated as Champion for over 700 days, but some have suggested that McIntyre will be the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

Not only is McIntyre one of the few Superstars WWE has pushed as on a similar level to Reigns, but many fans have said that WWE’s desire for a big moment at their first UK Premium Live Event since 1992, will see a new champion be crowned.

Others have suggested that Reigns most lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship ahead of WrestleMania 39, if the plan is for him to face his cousin The Rock.

The belief is that a Reigns-Rock match would not need a title involved, and it would only spoil that Reigns would win, as Rock’s busy movie schedule would keep him away from the ring.

No Triple Threat

On last week’s SmackDown, Karrion Kross returned to WWE, attacking Drew McIntyre.

After the attack, Kross stared down Reigns, making it clear he desires the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Despite speculation that this will lead to a Triple Threat at Clash at the Castle, it’s been reported that WWE remains focussed on a singles match to headline the Cardiff show.