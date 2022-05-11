Drew McIntyre & Tyson Fury Continue Beef: “He’s Obsessed With Me”

Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury aren’t letting up with their brewing rivalry.

McIntyre is a former two-time WWE Champion, while Fury is widely recognized as the king of heavyweight boxing. “The Gypsy King” is the WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion. With seemingly one foot out the door in pro boxing, Fury is exploring his options.

One of them is a return to WWE.

Drew McIntyre & Tyson Fury Keep Beef Alive

Drew McIntyre had an interview with Newsday and he was asked about his back-and-forth exchanges with Tyson Fury. He said he senses that “The Gyspy King” can’t keep his name out of his mouth.

“First of all, I think we’re talking about WWE. I think I’d be insane to get in the ring with possibly the best boxer of all time, certainly top five.

“The ball’s in his court.

“I appreciate that my name is always in his mouth. He’s got an obsession with Drew McIntyre, which is kind of weird. But I kind of like it at the same time.

“We’ve been going back and forth to each other nonstop for a couple of years. He’s got our number. My focus is on Roman Reigns and the titles right now. But if he wants to do business, he knows our people.

“Give us a call.”

Fury is fresh off a successful title defense against Dillian Whyte. He scored a sixth-round knockout victory off an uppercut.

During the post-fight press conference, Fury said he would’ve mind giving McIntyre the ol’ one-two either at SummerSlam or Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

“Don’t rule me out of fighting there, you might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys, maybe make this happen.

“I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me, I’d love to knock him out. I’d love to be at Cardiff. I’d love to be back at center stage in the UK.”