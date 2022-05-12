Drew McIntyre Says WWE Should Bring Back Classic Championship

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre has called on the company to bring back a classic championship to fulfill his childhood dream of winning the title.

This past March marked the 25th anniversary of the European Title’s debut, and this July will mark 20 years since the title was retired by WWE.

While speaking with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, McIntyre made his plans clear to win the European Championship.

“When I was a kid and I saw it I was like ‘ah man, I want to be European Champion’ and now I can’t because it doesn’t exist right now. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it when I was a kid. So just bring it back, let me win it and then I’ll retire it. You never want too many titles in the company because then it’s not as special. I think where we’re at right now is good, but give ol’ Drew the European title for young Drew.”

The European Championship

The first-ever European Champion, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith was one of just two European wrestlers to hold the title.

The European Championship debuted in 1997 and was first held by “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, who defeated Owen Hart in the finals of a tournament in Berlin, Germany.

A total of 27 champions held the title across 37 reigns, with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chris Jericho, Jeff Hardy, and Eddie Guerrero all holding the title.

The European Championship was retired in 2002 when it was unified with the Intercontinental Championship, making Rob Van Dam the final European Champion.