“Duh” – CM Punk Responds to Pleas to Make Amends with The Elite

Is CM Punk open to returning to All Elite Wrestling given the right circumstances?

Punk hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since All Out where he became a two-time World Champion, dethroning Jon Moxley.

The Chicago-Made wrestler’s incendiary comments on the post-show media scrum would lead to a fight backstage, resulting in Punk and others being suspended.

It is believed that Punk’s time with AEW is coming to an end, with reports that he is seeking a buyout from the promotion.

During this week’s FTR podcast, Dax Harwood spoke about his hope that Punk will be able to return and make amends with The Elite

“This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time.” Dax Harwood.

Responding to a quote of Harwood’s comments, which added that Punk and the Elite should “just shake hands and say sorry” Punk responded with a simple “Duh.”

pic.twitter.com/uf1fDrJaOS — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 29, 2022

Punk in WWE?

CM Punk has reportedly requested a buyout of his AEW deal, something that the company is in no hurry to grant him.

The belief is that AEW’s higher-ups fear Punk will join WWE soon, bringing a ton of attention to their competition.

It has been reported that some in WWE are against the idea of bringing Punk back, believing he will only bring trouble similar to what has been seen in AEW.

Some top names in AEW have reportedly refused to work with Punk if Tony Khan brings him back.