Dustin Rhodes has had it With Wrestlers Being Unhappy in AEW

Since launching in 2019, AEW has been home to several wrestlers, with many coming from WWE, and others making it elsewhere.

The company also boasts some home-grown talent, but not everyone is happy with AEW at this time.

Disgruntled Talent

In recent weeks, it’s been reported that multiple AEW wrestlers are unhappy with their positions in the company.

in June, MJF was pulled from programming after a scathing promo in which he addressed his own frustrations, culminating in begging Tony Khan to fire him.

While it is believed that MJF’s promo was in character, it’s also believed it touched on many real issues he has with AEW.

More recently, Miro and Andrade El Idolo have liked tweets suggesting they had things better as part of WWE.

Dustin’s Advice

One name who knows about working in WWE, and has been with AEW since the early days is Dustin Rhodes.

The brother of AEW co-founder Cody Rhodes, Dustin also has a backstage role as a coach in addition to being a wrestler.

Speaking at Terrificon 2022, Rhodes spoke about wrestlers being unhappy in AEW and advised those who want to leave to do just that (via NoDq.com)

“If you don’t like the current atmosphere, that’s a personal issue. You need to move on. Maybe they’ll do something different with you over there, you know what I mean? I think it’s going to be a change slowly with Triple H at the helm but it’s gonna be a good change… If your contract’s up and you’ve had enough with AEW, go, get the f*ck out.”

Rhodes did not directly name anyone who is reportedly unhappy with AEW.