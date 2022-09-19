Eric Bischoff was the head of one of the biggest wrestling companies during one of the wildest times in wrestling history. He had to deal with talents going into business for themselves every now and then. Though it was never really a big issue according to the former WCW President himself.

The wrestling veteran was asked if he ever had to deal with talents going off script during a recent 83 Weeks Q&A. Answering it, Bischoff mentioned that the WCW programming was very loosely scripted compared to WWE:

“We were very loosely scripted. It wasn’t like WWE where you get your dialogue, get your promo whatever it is and somebody is sitting in the gorilla and making sure you say every word the way it was written. It wasn’t like that. It was ‘Here’s the three or four bullet points we need. Here’s where we’re going. You need to end it with some heat, whatever. Go do it.’ It was very loosely scripted.”

‘Some Of The Best Stuff We’ve Ever Done’: Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff then explained that there were times when people would go into business for themselves. Per the former wrestling executive, he dealt with each case individually depending on the severity:

“There were times when guys didn’t deliver what we were hoping they were gonna deliver. There were times when occasionally guys would go into business a little bit for themselves. Not completely. Not change the direction of the story or anything like that. Sometimes [they would] take liberties. That happened occasionally.

But you treated each one of them individually depending on the severity or whatever. Sometimes they made it better by the way, by going off script. Some of the best stuff we’ve ever done was probably off-script to a degree. It was never a big issue. Of course it happened, because of the nature of the way we produced.”

You can check out the full Q&A with Eric Bischoff below:

