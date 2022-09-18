Sheamus Reveals Storyline That Helped Reignite His Passion For Wrestling

Sheamus is one of the longest-tenured stars of the current WWE roster. However, not everything he has done has been accepted by fans. The former world champion admits that his passion for the sport also wavered at times but there are a couple of things that have helped reignite it since then.

The Celtic Warrior spoke to Inside The Ropes. Talking about his longevity, he admitted that there were times when he felt that he had lost his passion a bit. According to the WWE star, his run with Claudio Castagnoli as The Bar helped get a lot of it back:

“You just stay motivated, man, you have to have the passion. I’m not gonna lie. There’s been times in my career where I felt I’ve lost that a little bit. When I started tagging with Cesaro, Claudio that got a lot of that back, when we did The Bar. I learned an awful lot from him too. Just being in the ring with him to tagging with him was great for me.”

‘Dropped Me Ego’: Sheamus

Wrestling is a physically demanding sport, and a lot of people quit because they cannot handle the physical toll of it. Sheamus explained that changing his workouts as needed has helped him stay healthy:

“I also learned a lot about like, I was lifting heavy for quite a long time. I was definitely starting to have wear and tear on my back and my neck and everything.

So I just started training smarter now as well. Dropped me ego and you know, just doing a lot more movements, stretches and the dynamic stretches that basically have kept my body loose, you know, so that’s the key as well. But I think ultimately the key is just to stay motivated and stay hungry.”

You can check out Sheamus’ full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription