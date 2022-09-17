Sheamus On How Many Years Are Left In His Wrestling Career

Sheamus is arguably in the best stretch of his career. Each match he is competing in is turning out to be better than the last. His outings are receiving praise from fans and critics alike. The good news is that he isn’t planning to end this run anytime soon.

The Celtic Warrior recently spoke to Inside The Ropes. When asked how long he plans to continue wrestling, the former champion said that “I’m into this till the legs fall off.”

The interviewers mentioned how Sheamus came back from a career threatening injury in 2019 and he has achieved new heights since then. In response, the WWE star recalled how there was a time when people didn’t like his character. Now that people are enjoying his work, he plans to continue it for as long as possible:

“Well I hope so. There was a time there when I was a babyface when people were sick of looking at me back in 2012. The red headed ginger hair John Cena. They were calling me all this weird stuff.”

“As long as people get excited to see the Celtic Warrior go out there, I’ll just keep going as long as possible. I feel like I have got at least another 8 years in me.” – Sheamus

Sheamus received his first 5-star rating from Dave Meltzer for his match with Gunther at Clash At The Castle. With no plans of stopping anytime soon, we can assume that this is only the first of many 5-star ratings to come for the former US champion.

You can check out Sheamus’ full interview below:

