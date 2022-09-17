Kevin Owens Opens Up About ‘Wrestler’ Promo With Drew McIntyre

The ‘wrestler’ promo between Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre a few weeks ago emphasized what WWE under Triple H will be all about. During the promo Owens declared himself as the prizefighter once again and McIntyre also claimed that he knows exactly who he is. The Scottish Warrior has since come out and admitted that the promo of Owens lit a fire under him.

Owens opened up about this promo and the credit McIntyre gave him afterward during his most recent appearance on The Bump. He noted how it seemed like Drew had lost himself in the last few years:

“What I told Drew that night, I felt that way about Drew for a long time.” said Kevin Owens, “I think he’s incredible in the ring but to me it seemed like he always tried to be something he’s not. I told him that right to his face and obviously that did something to him. Look he wants to credit me for it, I don’t want to take any credit.

I didn’t always feel that way. I thought Drew McIntyre, a few years ago, was tremendous. Then I don’t know something happened. I’m not sure what it is exactly but at one point, In the last few years, I felt like he just, I don’t know if he was more worried about coming across as a superstar, whatever it was, but I felt like he lost himself.”

‘Lot Of Respect For Drew’: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens then mentioned how the promo lit a fire under Drew McIntyre and he has been on an incredible run ever since:

“I told him that and obviously, as he just said, it lit something under him and I’m glad it did. I feel like since then, he has been on an incredible run. He came as close as it gets to winning that title. Probably should be champion now to be honest. I look forward to being in the ring with him again. I have a lot of respect for Drew, but sometimes you just got to get stuff off your chest when you have the chance.”

You can watch the full The Bump episode featuring Kevin Owens below:

