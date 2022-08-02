What Eric Bischoff Has To Say To Veterans Who Complain About Everything

We have seen many veteran wrestlers complaining about the changes in wrestling in recent times. People like The Undertaker have been criticized for not liking the friendly environment in the locker room. Eric Bischoff has the perfect advice for such legends.

The former WCW president recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Speaking about the people from his era that always talk about the negative, Eric suggested that they should be thankful for the run they had:

“When I hear my peers, people my age or [people from] that era. That are bitter and angry and always talking about all the negative things that happens.” said Eric Bischoff, “[I go] ‘Man, Don’t you know? Don’t you know how much fun you really had? Don’t you know how lucky you really were? Don’t you know that you’ve seen things, been places, and you’ve had opportunities that [only] 1% of the people in the world ever get to experience? Come on.'”

‘It Goes By Fast’: Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff also offered some advice to younger talents currently in their prime. He told them to take some time to appreciate what they have, because it goes by fast:

“Then I see younger guys and gals in the ring. I want to reach out to every one of them and say ‘stop right now.’ However wrapped up you are in whether or not you’re going to get to wrestle in main event of the next pay per view or whatever your thing is. Cause it is. I’m not making fun of them.

It is a competitive business. Being an actor or an actress, musician, whatever. if it’s talent, it’s competitive. So I get that part too. But take time to go ‘wow, look where I am. Look what I get to do. This is pretty awesome.’ Just appreciate it. Because it goes by you fast. Then It’s gone. Take the time to dig it. Because you should.”

