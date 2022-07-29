Big E Reveals Immediate Reaction To His Neck Injury

The neck injury of Big E is an example of how quickly things can take a turn for the worse in wrestling. His condition didn’t look very bad at first, and people believed that the WWE star will be back soon. However, the severity of his injury has since been revealed and there is currently no timetable for his comeback.

The former WWE champion recently had an interview with The MMA Hour. Speaking about his immediate reaction to the injury, E said that he didn’t think it was a big deal:

“So the bump happens and I can tell right away something went array, but I didn’t think it was that severe. I thought maybe I had a contusion or sprain. I’ve had no neck issues before. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, but immediately EMTs rushed over.

Salute to all the doctors and EMTs and everyone because they made sure I wasn’t going to move. My thought was ‘Let me just make sure I’m okay. My fingers. I’m so thankful that I could move my hands.’ I didn’t seem to have any like, there was no nerve pain, no tingling. So I wasn’t really that worried.”

‘I Felt Like A Bullet Went By My Head’: Big E

Big E noted that he expected to be out for a few weeks. However, after learning about the severity of his injury, the New Day member felt like a bullet had passed by his head:

“I really just expected to be told that ‘Hey, your neck is sprained. You are out for a month’, but they told me pretty soon after running a battery of tests and everything that I had broken my neck. They let me know how severe it was. In that moment, in many ways I felt like a bullet whiz by my head.

I felt like the breeze of a bullet went by my head because I very quickly learned that a lot of people die instantly from the same kind of injury. If they don’t die, if your C1 is displaced in a certain way. It can travel towards your brain stem and it can either lead to stroke, it can lead to paralysis or death. For me to come out of all of that, with no nerve issues, no atrophy, to still be alive honestly, is pretty incredible.”

You can check out Big E’s full interview in the video below:

