Big E Reveals How He Feels About Ridge Holland After His Neck Injury

Big E broke his neck while taking an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. There is no surety that he will ever return to the ring. Though despite the circumstances, the former WWE champion is keeping a positive attitude. He says he has no ill will towards Holland for injuring him.

The New Day member recently appeared on The MMA Hour. When asked about Holland, E revealed that he has apologized multiple times and even sent presents to his house. The former champion explained that injuries are part of the business and holding a grudge will not help him at all:

“We’re good, man. Things happen. It’s a part of what we sign up for. It’s not something I ever would have wanted, but it happened. Me hating him or holding a grudge doesn’t help me at all.” said Big E, “He’s been very apologetic, so we’re good man. I hold no ill will against him at all.

I generally think he’s a good human being. I truly do. I’ve enjoyed our interaction prior, and I wish him well. I don’t want this to be the albatross around his neck, whether I have to retire early or not. I can hug my loved ones. I can live my life. My life is good. So, there’s no ill will whatsoever.”

You can check out his full interview below:

