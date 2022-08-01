Bryan Danielson On What Vince McMahon Thinks About His Vegan Lifestyle

Bryan Danielson is a known supporter of the vegan life. He adopted the lifestyle in 2009 and has stuck with it since then. It appears the former world champion has even managed to change the mind of Vince McMahon regarding it.

The AEW star was part of the Starrcast V. He spoke to media during the convention. When asked about his conversation with Vince McMahon regarding veganism, Bryan told a funny story of how the boss reacted to it at first:

“It’s interesting because I remember Chris [Jericho] telling me. When I first had that NXT match with Chris. He came to the back, and he says [to Vince McMahon] ‘You got something with this kid.’ [Vince replied] ugh, he doesn’t even eat meat'”

There’s something to It

Though Bryan Danielson revealed that things have changed since then. According to him, McMahon has started accepting the benefits of veganism in recent years, even if he doesn’t believe in going full vegan:

“But the conversations I’ve had with him in the last several years, He’s said there’s something to that for health and for longevity, for that sort of thing. I don’t think that he’s a believer that you should be entirely vegan, but I think he believes now that there are a lot of health benefits to doing it. Especially if you’re doing it purposefully on specific days or whatever.”

You can check out Bryan Danielson’s media interaction below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription