Chris Jericho Reveals Similarity Between Wrestling And Star Wars Fandom

Chris Jericho is known as the ‘master manipulator’ because of his understanding of different fandoms. The veteran knows how to get a wrestling crowd excited. He is also an expert in making people rock to his beats as the lead singer of Fozzy.

The AEW star recently shared his opinion on the fans of different pop culture streams. In an interview with ComicBook, Jericho noted the similarities between the fans of Kiss, Star Wars and wrestling:

“I always find that wrestling fans, Kiss fans and Star Wars fans are all very similar. They hate everything. Complain about everything, yet support everything, and watch everything and buy everything.” – Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has been feuding with Eddie Kingston the last few months. This multi-layered rivalry has seen the two wrestling stars trying to one up each other on every turn. The latest chapter of this was the Barbed Wire Deathmatch that main evented the July 20 Dynamite. Jericho defeated Kingston in this bout.

Though The Painmaker didn’t come out unscathed. He had to be stretchered out of the arena. It has since been revealed that Jericho broke his nose during the bout.

