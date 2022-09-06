Ex-AEW Star Challenges CM Punk To Shoot Fight

A former AEW star is calling out CM Punk for a shoot fight.

During a recent interview with The Undisputed Podcast, former AEW star Bobby Fish called for a competitive fight against CM Punk.

- Advertisement -

Fish isn’t very concerned with what the rules are, as he’s willing to fight Punk in boxing, kickboxing, or mixed martial arts (MMA).

“Let’s just make this a formal invitation to Phil [CM Punk]. Yeah, I’m down. If that’s the direction he wants to go and I mean, he could pick the time, the place, we can do it in Chicago. Yeah, that would be kind of fun, right? It can be boxing, it could be kickboxing, it can be MMA.

“I mean sh*t, we can do this bareknuckle. Whatever sounds good to Phil. He can pick the weight, he can pick the place like I said. I mean whatever he wants to do but yeah, let’s make it official. Like come on Phil [Fish chuckled].”

- Advertisement -

The topic of Punk getting into a physical altercation with The Young Bucks was brought up. Fish noted that, although the dirt sheets claim Punk was throwing “haymakers,” he doubts Punk was throwing any kicks, calling Punk’s kicks “atrocious.”

“Oh, they are atrocious [Fish described Punk’s kicks]. Well, you said what you heard on the sheets was that he came out throwing haymakers. He didn’t come out throwing kicks, because he ain’t hitting anybody with those [Fish laughed].”

Fish claims that during his time in AEW he actually tried to get AEW president Tony Khan to give him permission to do a fight several times.

- Advertisement -

Of course, he had no success on that front. Now, he’s hoping he can land a fight with Punk, who, for the time being, is under contract with AEW.

“So truth be told, since May, I have tried to get Tony Khan to sit down with me no less than five times to ask permission to do a kickboxing fight.

“It was actually something that I talked to other people in the company about but I could never nail Tony down and in Tony’s defense, he’s a busy man, especially on TV days, it is what it is but I wanted permission to do a fight and I couldn’t get there with Tony so now, it’s no secret, I don’t need anyone’s permission at this point so yeah, let’s make this sh*t official Phil… I’ll do you one better. Phil, let’s f*cking go! [Fish laughed] I think that’s how someone else would say it.”

Quotes via Post Wrestling