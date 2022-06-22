Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Waiting on Call from WWE or AEW

Former NFL and UFC star Greg Hardy is waiting on a call from either WWE or All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Recently, Hardy left the UFC after the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion opted not to re-sign him once his deal expired. Now, Hardy has signed with Bare-Knuckle FC (BKFC) and will be competing in bare-knuckle boxing.

However, Hardy seems interested in a potential career in professional wrestling as well. The former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman spoke to Chris Van Vliet about what’s ahead for him.

Hardy said he’s waiting on a call from either WWE or All Elite Wrestling (AEW), seemingly inspired by the likes of Rey Mysterio and Goldust.

“Somebody hit me up, AEW, WWE, hit me up. I’m down,’ Hardy said. “I’ll get in the gym right now. I’ll show up with the Monday night muscles and jump off the side of the rope on anybody. I’ll come out with one of those Rey Mysterio type masks.

“I’m going to grab a design artist too. You have to have showmanship, or like Goldust, something crazy. It has to be entertainment level stuff. You can’t just come out with tights on and have a six-pack unless you’re Brock Lesnar or The Rock.

“I’m an old school fan. I would love to get in there. I’m waiting for the call. If you know somebody that is watching this right now, hit me up and let’s get to work.”

Of course, any signing of Hardy wouldn’t come without a bit of controversy. Hardy has a 2014 arrest for domestic violence, amongst several other run-ins with the law, that seemingly ended his NFL run.

It’s certainly possible WWE and AEW would prefer to steer clear of Hardy and the baggage he brings to the table.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co