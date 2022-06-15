Ex-WWE Producer Details Pitching Ideas & Why Things Don’t Pan Out

A former WWE producer has revealed frustrations he had working with the company.

WWE is the most successful wrestling company and has been for quite some time. Business-wise, the promotion is making bank with massive broadcast deals among other areas.

With that said, the company has long faced criticism over its creative process. Many feel the storylines on WWE TV leave a lot to be desired.

One former WWE producer has explained why good ideas often don’t go through.

Pitching For An “Old Guy”

(via WWE)

Ex- WWE producer Dan Ryckert took to his live stream on Twitch to dish out his take on what goes on behind the scenes.

“There was a lot of pitching, a lot of brainstorming. It was tough because it’s like how many times over two and a half years can you sit in these long-ass brainstorming meetings coming up with a bunch of good ideas that you know are good and that you know that people will listen to?

“And people around you, the people on your team going, ‘Yeah it’s a good idea’ …. But because you’re just waiting for an old guy up top to look at something and he never does, or he does and he forgets about it, and you never get to do it.

“So, kind of hard to get that enthusiasm up for brainstorming two and a half years in.”

Just about anyone who has worked for Vince McMahon has said that they are working for “an audience of one.” That was quite apparent during the closing segment of the June 13 episode of Raw.

That show ended with a pose-down between WWE United States Champion Theory and Bobby Lashley.

