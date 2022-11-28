Finn Balor Believes This Judgement Day Member Will Be A ‘Huge Star’

The Judgement Day have steadily grown to be one of WWE‘s most dominant, and menacing, factions. Throughout the year, the stable has undergone some leadership changes, with Finn Balor now poised atop the hierarchy. The group itself has also expanded over the months, with the additions of Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and most recently, Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik quickly rose through the ranks of WWE alongside his father, and former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio — later capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with him. The young, bright-eyed star would soon gravitate towards to a much different, darker place though. Following a tag team bout at Clash At The Castle in September, Dominik attacked his allies: Rey Mysterio, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Two days later, Dominik unveiled his new allegiance to the Judgement Day, effectively turning heel.

Dominik Turns To The Dark Side

Photo Credit: WWE

Judgement Day leader Finn Balor recently spoke about Dominik’s drastic character change, praising his ability to adapt so quickly. “[It’s beautiful] to see Dominik kind of into the role so seamlessly,” Balor told BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong, “because people forget he kind of debuted about a year before he turned heel, and he was learning on the job.”

“He wasn’t doing that much training, and I mean that with the greatest amount of respect, but he had a couple months training I think with Lance [Storm] and little bits here and there with his dad and stuff, but not an immense amount of training to be in the deep end on live TV for WWE. He was only kind of adapting to that, and then he was thrown this huge curveball where he’s now turning on his dad and playing a completely different character.” “The way he’s stepped into that character, it’s incredible to watch.”

The former WWE Universal Champion continued on, recalling Dominik’s first promo as an official member of the Judgement Day. “I remember the first night that he was going out to do a heel promo and going up to him to try and calm him down a little bit. ‘Okay dude, don’t worry, it’s gonna be cool.’ He says, ‘I’m cool, bro. Don’t worry.’ I said, ‘You know what you’re gonna say?’ He says, ‘Nah, I’ll figure it out.’ He went out there, just super chilled and that’s how he is.”

“I think he’s gonna be a huge star for us,” Balor proclaimed.