Finn Balor Has a New Theme, And It May Be His Best One Yet

Finn Balor debuted a new theme song on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, and it may be his best one yet.

Balor has been undergoing quite a bit of changes over the past several weeks. Initially, it looked as though a trio was forming between Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan to take on The Judgement Day.

The original three members of The Judgement Day were made up of Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

However, Balor eventually turned heel, joining Judgement Day and helping Priest and Ripley toss Edge out of the group.

Now, still aligned with Judgement Day, Balor is a full-blown heel on Monday Night RAW, and he’s spicing things up with a new entrance theme – and it may be his best one yet.

(via WWE)

Prior to his match with Dolph Ziggler, Balor made his way to the ring accompanied by Ripley.

It was this entrance where Balor debuted his new song. Check out the entrance, along with the new theme, here below:

Prior to the matchup, Balor had a backstage segment with Ziggler, in which Ziggler struck Balor, knocking him down to the ground. This set up their matchup just moments later, which Balor would go on to win.

Balor re-appeared later that night, assisting Ripley and Priest in attacking Edge after “The Rated-R Superstar” picked up a big win in singles action over Priest.

Luckily for Edge, his wife and WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix came to his aid, fending off Judgement Day with a steel chair to close the show.

It’s safe to say Balor and The Judgement Day haven’t seen the last of Edge and Phoenix moving forward.