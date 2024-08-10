Finn Balor & JD McDonagh Heading to OTT Wrestling 10th Anniversary Show

WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & JD McDonagh will be part of Over The Top Wrestling’s 10th anniversary show this October. During the most recent event from OTT Wrestling, it was confirmed that the Judgment Day allies will be part of the October 26 show.

The upcoming event will mark Balor’s debut for the Irish-based promotion. McDonagh, as Jordan Devlin, debuted for OTT in 2014 and is a former OTT World Champion. His reign began in December 2017 and would see McDonagh retain against notable names like ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Timothy Thatcher, Angelico, Tyler Bate, and Zack Sabre Jr. McDonagh’s 253-day reign came to an end in August 2018 when he lost the gold to current WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

WWE And Other Promotions

The October 26, show is WWE’s latest example of working with other promotions which has become a trend for the company in 2024. Deals with Marigold, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, All Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH has seen WWE talent compete outside their usual stomping ground. TNA Wrestling has reached an agreement with WWE NXT that has seen talent from both promotions step through the ‘prohibited portal.’

Having WWE talent at OTT’s 10th Anniversary event is a huge get for the Irish promotion and will increase interest in the show. After decades of Vince McMahon’s ‘don’t play well with others’ mentality, WWE’s willingness to collaborate with other has proven to be a breath of fresh air to fans. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on WWE working with other promotions.