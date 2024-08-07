Joe Hendry Wants To Stay In NXT For A Lot Longer, Offers Match for 8/13 Show

The WWE Universe should get used to seeing TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry in WWE NXT following his victory on this week’s show. At the second week of the NXT Great American Bash 2024, Hendry defeated Joe Coffey in the TNA star’s first singles match since coming to the gold brand.

After the match, Hendry said he likes it in NXT and might stay for a lot longer. The former TNA Digital Media Champion said that the roster won’t have to say his name and he’ll still appear in NXT. If anyone has a problem with that, Hendry said they can face him on next week’s show.

Say his name and he appears!@joehendry has arrived to #NXTGAB and is ready to fight! ? pic.twitter.com/7zGsEsMZ19 — WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2024

Joe Hendry in WWE

Hendry has been a focal point of WWE NXT’s ongoing crossover with TNA Wrestling, hardly a surprise given that he’s one of wrestling most popular performers today. Hendry headlined the July 9, episode of the gold brand and performed a concert mocking Gallus during last week’s WWE NXT Great American Bash special.

Hendry’s role in NXT has proven to be a hit with fans and the Scottish star has bigger plans in the promotion, including a possible future collision with John Cena & The Rock. In the more-near future, Hendry will be back on TNA iMPACT this week where he’ll face Gallus’ Wolfgang in another example of a crossover between that promotion and WWE. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on Joe Hendry as the viral Scottish star continues to take the wrestling world in WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling by storm.