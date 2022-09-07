Finn Balor Reveals Reaction To Edge Leaving Judgement Day

Finn Balor has offered up his thoughts on Edge departing The Judgement Day.

Balor was recently interviewed by BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, ahead of Clash At The Castle this past weekend.

During the interview, Balor was asked for his thoughts on WWE Hall Of Famer Edge being removed from the Judgement Day faction so quickly.

Several weeks ago, upon Balor being introduced to the group, Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley attacked Edge, seemingly kicking him out of the group. The creative decision was one that confused fans greatly at the time, seeing as it had only started a few weeks ago.

(via WWE)

As for Balor, he thinks the idea worked out in the long run, allowing the group to make it their own rather than playing “sidekick” to Edge.

“Things could always be different, and we can pick apart things that happen on a TV show weekly. But we have to adapt on the fly, unlike television. It is what it is. It wasn’t how I imagined it to be, but it’s a little cooler this way.

“For me personally, if Edge had been in the group, the reactions we would get – maybe myself, Rhea, and Damian – we would say ‘that’s because of Edge.’ But now the reactions we get, that’s because of us.

“We’re not leaning on Edge in any way, so it gives me more responsibility, Damian more responsibility, and Rhea the same. We can dive into this as ourselves as not as a sidekick to Edge. We’re excited with how it’s going.”

Currently, Edge is still feuding with The Judgement Day; which now consists of Balor, Priest, Ripley, and now Dominik Mysterio. The young Mysterio joined The Judgement Day on RAW this week after he turned on Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash At The Castle.