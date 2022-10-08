Finn Balor Has ‘Never Quit Once’ and won’t at WWE Extreme Rules

For the last few months, Finn Balor and his Judgment Day cohorts have been at odds with the man who brought them together: Edge. At WWE Extreme Rules, the two will have an “I Quit” match.

Balor feels like this is the only way to settle their story. He told the New York Post, “Edge says he won’t quit, but he’s clearly quit one time before 11 years ago. I can promise you I’ve never quit once in my career in the ring or outside of the ring. That will remain the same at the Extreme Rules.”

For Balor, this feud with Edge has been a long time coming. Due to Edge’s sudden retirement, Balor thought he’d never get to face “The Rated R Superstar”. “Any idea or hope or dream I had of wrestling Edge in the ring kind of evaporated. He returned to the ring at Royal Rumble (in 2020) and that spark was reignited. Our careers had not been aligned up until recently and I feel like everything has kind of fallen into place the last couple months and the match is finally happening. “

Judgment Day allows Balor to be more authentic

(via WWE)

Balor has found success with his new stable. He believes that’s due to being allowed to be a heel and not boxed in as a babyface like he was in his early WWE career.

“I’ve kind of tapped into a more real, authentic version of Finn that has kind of been suppressed the last couple of years in WWE. I feel like I’m finally able to create the version of myself that I feel comfortable with and that is certainly a more vicious, aggressive style of wrestling.”

Being a part of Judgment Day has breathed new life into his character. “I’ve worked for most of my career as a heel or more naturally as a nasty, vicious heel and I was framed to be a babyface by WWE, really against my will. It’s not something that I feel comfortable with or I feel like I execute to the best of my abilities and I feel a lot more comfortable in the role that I’m in now. It doesn’t really feel like a stretch of the imagination. I just really feel like I have to go out there and be myself. That allows me to be a lot more at home in the character and a lot more comfortable in the ring. I’m able to showcase the abilities that I have that I’m not able to showcase as a babyface.”

“So I feel like this is really the direction I wanted the heel NXT version of Finn to go. We just never had a chance to fully execute that. This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

WWE Extreme Rules is live on October 8 at 8 PM ET on Peacock.