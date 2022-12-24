First Look at New AEW Dynamite Opening Video Package

Kevin Sullivan, All Elite Wrestling‘s Vice President, Post Production, has provided a sneak peek at the visual overhaul that’s coming to AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed Dynamite will have an all-new look starting January 4, 2023. During a conversation with SEScoops correspondent Scott Fishman for TVInsider, Khan said, “This will affect the way people view AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays in terms of presentation with the set and the show with the same great action.”

On Saturday morning, Sullivan uploaded a video that gives us a first look of what to expect from the ‘new look’ of AEW’s flagship show.

In a message posted on Twitter, he says the AEW production team set out to create a new ‘brand identity’ for Dynamite. The new identity includes many elements, including a new stage (yet to be seen) and a new comprehensive set of ‘package elements.’

We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEWDynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements. The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15. To be continued! pic.twitter.com/72Pm3jB9WD — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) December 24, 2022

Dynamite and Rampage have kept a similar look since the shows premiered. In addition to the first week of January marking the new year, it’s also the one year anniversary of Dynamite’s move from TNT to TBS.

Sullivan says his team is thrilled to finally share their new, bold vision that he feels will help usher in a “new spirit” for the show.

He also revealed this project has been nine months in the making. He thanked Tony Khan, the team at Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW’s graphics team for making this vision a reality.