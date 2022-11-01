FITE+ Confirmed as New Streaming Home for Game Changer Wrestling

Fans of Game Changer Wrestling will now have the chance to watch the promotion’s content exclusively on FITE+, the two parties have confirmed.

GCW, formerly Jersey Championship Wrestling, has operated since 1999, but was relaunched in 2013, and focuses on hardcore matches.

The Announcement

It was reported last weekend that GCW would make an announcement concerning streaming content, and some believed a deal had been struck with WWE.

That isn’t the case, as FITE COO Michael Weber and GCW Founder/CEO Brett Lauderdale made the announcement today of GCW content streaming on FITE+.

GCW and FITE will be offering a limited-time seven-day free trial of FITE+, with the regular price being $4.99 a month.

In the statement, Lauderdale said that the company’s growth helped make the deal possible.

“As our schedule becomes busier and our catalog continues to grow, we want to make it easier for all our fans to follow us on this journey. We are proud to continue our partnership with Fite and bring our entire library, along with all future live events to Fite.”

The first live event under the FITE+ deal will be the Nick Gage Invitational, and fans will have instant access to 240 prior GCW events.

The full statement can be read here.

FITE+

FITE+ is now the exclusive home of GCW content, but they host far more than Game Changer Wrestling.

FITE+ includes organizations like BKFC, NWA, GrappleFest, SlapFight Championship, Shamrock, Star Boxing, Top Rank, as well as many other promotions.

Fans are able to sign up for an annual subscription of $49.99, which grants them two months of free viewing.