Prominent Indie Wrestling Promotions Heading to FITE+

Several “prominent” indie wrestling promotions are heading to FITE+.

Fightful Select is reporting that multiple announcements are due to be made in November. At this time, Fightful hasn’t “learned whether or not there will be additional price points, packages, or details as right now most events are available there 30 days after airing. It was largely implied to us that several Indies will be joining as a live streaming option for one piece point of the subscription.”

FITE+ airs “premium events from Boxing, MMA, Pro Wrestling & other combat sports! Watch selected PPV events from over 140+ promotions 30 days after airing! Plus, enjoy an ad-free experience on all of FITE.” They currently offer two price points at either $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Is GCW’s Streaming Platform Through FITE+?

(via GCW)

One promotion could be GCW. They’ve been hinting at a streaming deal for a while. During an interview on “The Business of the Business” podcast, GCW owner, Brett Lauderdale, said that an announcement was “coming between now and November 1.” After a sarcastic tweet from Joey Janela about WWE was taken seriously as the two companies working together, many have joked that GCW is headed to Peacock. Janela and Lauderdale have continued with the rib by tweeting about WWE regularly.

On Saturday night after the main event of GCW Drop Dead, Janela announced that DDT Pro will be coming to The Collective next year. There will be two shows in LA next year: DDT Goes Hollywood and GCW vs. DDT. This will be DDT’s first American shows in four years. GCW is one of the most popular independent promotions in wrestling today.