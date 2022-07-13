Former AEW Star Reveals What he Didn’t Like About Wrestling for the Company

A former AEW star has unveiled the one thing that bothered him about working under the AEW banner.

Talents come and go in the wrestling business. Some become lifers with one organization but most do not.

Even longtime company stalwarts such as Chris Jericho and Paul Wight eventually left the company they had called home for many years.

In the case of one talent who had been working for AEW, a promising start didn’t exactly lead to the road he had hoped and now he’s seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Alan Angels Not a Fan of Wrestling in Mask

(via AEW)

In late June, it was revealed that Alan Angels’ AEW contract was up. It was said that Angels would be making per appearance dates for AEW but it seems that plan is no longer in place.

Angels recently surfaced for IMPACT Wrestling and it appears he’s embracing life outside of AEW.

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Alan Angels admitted that he did not enjoy wrestling in a mask during his time with The Dark Order faction.

“Personally, no, I didn’t like the mask. I think it was a good look. I think it looks cool. But, personally, I didn’t like wrestling in it. Alan Angels on wrestling with a mask

“It’s just uncomfortable and I have to worry about it staying on all the time and making sure it doesn’t fall off. You got to fix it so you can see through the eye holes and stuff like that. I personally didn’t like it. But like I said, I did think it was kind of a cool look for sure.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co.