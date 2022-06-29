AEW Star’s Contract Has Expired

One AEW star has seen his contract expire.

Fightful had reported that deals for several AEW talents were set to expire this year. It’s become a theme of AEW to let contracts expire rather than release talent they have no plans for.

In the case of this star, however, it looks like there will still be some appearances despite the contract expiring.

Alan Angels’ AEW Contract is Up

(via AEW)

Following the Fightful report, fans were quick to notice that Dark Order member Alan “5” Angels scrubbed all mention of AEW from his Twitter page. He also sent out the following Tweet:

“Excited for what’s next.” Alan Angels on his future

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline has confirmed that Angels’ AEW contract has expired. With that said, it’s expected that he will not be done with the company entirely.

Angels is expected to keep working with AEW on a per-appearance deal.

It’s another blow to the Dark Order faction. The group lost Stu Grayson earlier this year after he couldn’t come to terms on a new deal with AEW.

With that said, Evil Uno took to his Twitter account to make it clear there is still some life in The Dark Order.

Dark Order is not dead. — EVIL UNO is GOOD (@EvilUno) June 29, 2022

It’s unknown if a similar situation happened with Angels at this time.