Former AEW Star To Return at Slammiversary in Ultimate X Match

A former AEW star will be making his return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary.

This year’s Slammiversary event will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on June 19. The card will feature an IMPACT World Title match between champion Josh Alexander and Eric Young.

There will also be an IMPACT World Tag Team Title match between The Briscoes and The Good Brothers.

The official Twitter account of IMPACT has announced that Jack Evans, who recently finished his contract with AEW, is back with the promotion and will compete at Ultimate X on the Slammiversary card.