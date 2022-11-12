Former WWE Superstar Returns on SmackDown

WWE has been airing vignettes for the Viking Raiders for the past few weeks featuring a mysterious woman and tonight it was revealed to be Sarah Logan.

Zelina Vega and B-Fab were scheduled to have a singles match tonight on WWE SmackDown. Before the bell rang, the Viking Raiders attacked Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row ringside.

Sarah Logan arrived and attacked B-Fab as the referee called for the bell. Ivar hit Del Toro with a Splash against the barricade and then delivered another one to Ashante Adonis of Hit Row in the ring. Sarah Logan, Erik, and Ivar then posed in the ring to end the segment.

Sarah Logan was released from WWE in 2020 as the company made budget cuts during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was a part of the Riott Squad with Liv Morgan and former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott. Ruby is now a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster and performs as Ruby Soho.

Logan married Erik of the Viking Raiders in December 2018. Sarah and Erik also welcomed a child to their family last year. The wedding was a Viking Ceremony and you can check out photos in the link below.

