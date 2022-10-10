Former WWE Tag Team Champions Expected to Return Soon

Some former WWE Tag Team Champions are expected to be joining WWE very soon.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, The Good Brothers, Luke/Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, are expected to be rejoining WWE soon. The initial expectation is that the duo will be returning to RAW to re-align with AJ Styles.

The trio were actually spotted together yesterday in Washington DC. They were likely filming something for WWE. Styles has been feuding with The Judgement Day faction on RAW, so The Good Brothers returning to back him would certainly make sense.

Back in August, The Good Brothers wrapped up their obligations with IMPACT Wrestling, dropping a match to The Motor City Machine Guns in Texas. The duo’s deal actually expired in July, however, they came to an agreement to add a few more additional dates.

The initial expectation was for The Good Brothers to return to Japan and work there at least through Wrestle Kingdom. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

This would be the tag team’s second run with WWE. They first signed with WWE back in 2016, where they saw great success. After winning a WWE Tag Team World Cup, and two runs as WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, they signed new five-year deals with WWE.

Despite this, The Good Brothers were part of the massive cuts made within WWE amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.