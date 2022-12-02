Former WWE Writer Praises MJF After Getting to Know Him: “It’s Like Bruce Lee Out There”

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently appeared on the Insight podcast with Chris Van Vliet and said he has a friendship with AEW World Champion MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has stated on numerous occasions that he will be a free agent in 2024 and is expecting the biggest contract in wrestling history. Prinze is reportedly starting his own promotion and recently made an offer to a big name in WWE.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, MJF introduced a new title called “BBB” (Big Burberry Belt) and brutally attacked William Regal. This was apparently a way to write William Regal out of AEW as he’s expected to return to WWE.

Speaking on the Insight podcast, Freddie praised MJF and said he meets with him every time the AEW World Champion visits Los Angeles.

I’ve gotten to know Maxwell over the last two years. Every time he comes to L.A., we make it a point to go to dinner. And I try to take him to a different sushi spot every time.



I’m not the most experienced and educated wrestling cat in the world, but I did work for the WWE and I did ask a million questions to the Pat Pattersons of the world, to the Freebirds of the world, to the Arn Andersons, the Dean Malenkos – all these old school people, and everything they taught me this dude has in spades.

Freddie added that it cool MJF gets to see people give him his flowers while he’s such a young performer.

It’s like Bruce Lee out there, man. It’s crazy, I know – I’m speaking about him like he’s a poet or Picasso, but that’s what he is … And the good thing is, he’s been appreciated within his lifetime, instead of long after he’s gone.

