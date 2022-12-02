Former WWE Writer Praises MJF After Getting to Know Him: “It’s Like Bruce Lee Out There”

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently appeared on the Insight podcast with Chris Van Vliet and said he has a friendship with AEW World Champion MJF.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman has stated on numerous occasions that he will be a free agent in 2024 and is expecting the biggest contract in wrestling history. Prinze is reportedly starting his own promotion and recently made an offer to a big name in WWE.
Last night on AEW Dynamite, MJF introduced a new title called “BBB” (Big Burberry Belt) and brutally attacked William Regal. This was apparently a way to write William Regal out of AEW as he’s expected to return to WWE.
Speaking on the Insight podcast, Freddie praised MJF and said he meets with him every time the AEW World Champion visits Los Angeles.
Freddie added that it cool MJF gets to see people give him his flowers while he’s such a young performer.
H/T: Wrestling Inc