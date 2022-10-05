Freddie Prinze Jr. Confirms He’s Made Offer To Bray Wyatt

Freddie Prinze Jr. admits that he has sent out an offer to Bray Wyatt about potentially joining his startup professional wrestling promotion.

Prinze took to his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie, and discussed the situation. In discussing his ongoing venture to startup his promotion, Prinze addressed a report going around involving him and former WWE star Bray Wyatt.

The report suggests that Prinze made an offer to Wyatt to join the promotion. Prinze admits that he did, in fact, make an offer to the former WWE World Champion.

“Everybody knows that I love Bray and it was basically reported that I was the one that made the offer, and sure, I’ll confirm that. I’ve put out an offer there and I think it’s a creative offer.

“Financially I wouldn’t be able to compete with the WWE, but I’ve put other things in there that I think are important to Bray. I don’t think I’m going to get it as the weeks go on, but we’ll see.

“You never know, and if I don’t, then I’ll shift gears again like I did the last time. It’s a speed bump in the road and I will find the next person and rework the story to make it work for that, but whoever my main guy is, that’s who this is going to revolve around in the wrestling half of things.”

Wyatt has been out of the professional wrestling fold since July of 2021. He was released from his contract with WWE after having been with the promotion since 2009. During that time, Wyatt won a WWE Title, two Universal Titles, and runs as RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

For the past year, Wyatt has been teased for potentially returning to wrestling action. It will be interesting to see if he actually returns before the end of the year – and for which promotion it is.

