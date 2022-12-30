FTR Finished With AAA After Losing World Tag Team Championships

FTR are no longer the AAA World Tag Team Champions and their time with the promotion has come to an end.

At the recent AAA Noche de Campeones, the team’s 438-day reign ended at the hands of Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

After the match, Lee announced that he has signed with WWE and the titles have since been vacated.

Finished

FTR’s title loss marks the end of their 438-day reign as champions, and also marks the end of their AAA run, Fightful Select has learned.

It is reported that the tag team is “finished up” with AAA for the time being, and had informed the promotion that they wanted to lose the titles by the end of the year.

Fightful noted that FTR’s reign has been surprising, given that they are AEW talents who have been working with AAA and NJPW.

AAA and NJPW do not have a working relationship akin to New Japan’s agreement with AEW.

What’s next?

It has been a difficult month for FTR, who in addition to losing the AAA World Tag Titles, lost the ROH World Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes at Final Battle.

The pair’s next title defense will be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, where they will put the IWGP World Tag Team Titles on the line against Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi

Speaking to Fightful recently, Dax Harwood said he believes their contracts with All Elite Wrestling are up in the Spring and have considered wrestling off of national television for a while.