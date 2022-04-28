FTR Pays Tribute To Bret & Owen Hart During AEW Dynamite Match (Video)

As expected, FTR paid homage to wrestling royalty during their Owen Hart Cup Tournament qualifier match.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were in action on the April 27 episode of AEW Dynamite. The two have insisted that this was the first and last time they will wrestle each other and it lived up to the billing.

In the end, it was Dax Harwood who got the pinfall and he will move on to the opening round of the Owen Hart Cup.

Promo Joe has put together the tributes made by FTR. While the two honored Bret Hart and Owen Hart, they also paid homage to Scott Hall and Mr. Perfect.