Gail Kim Would Welcome Paige to IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Gail Kim is aware that Paige plans to return to the ring at some point.

Late last week, Paige announced that her final day with WWE will be on July 7. She said the company choose not to offer her a contract extension.

Paige has vowed to make her in-ring return and it’s left many wondering where she’ll end up if she can get medical clearance.

Paige to IMPACT Wrestling?

Speaking to Steve Fall for SEScoops, IMPACT Wrestling producer Gail Kim said she’d be more than happy to welcome Paige to the Knockouts division.

“Never say never. I love Paige, I admire everything that she’s done for women’s wrestling. She also came up kind of in that period where maybe it was so powerful — what it is now.

“Women’s wrestling is probably at its best right now with main eventing. Pay-per-views, shows, it’s not an irregular thing for that to happen. So you know, Paige was part of that process.

“I have nothing but respect for her in and outside of the ring. And hey, if she wants to come over to IMPACT Wrestling I feel like the door is open. So, come on over, Paige!” – Gail Kim on Paige joining Impact Wrestling

Watch Steve Fall’s discussion with Gail Kim:

Paige’s Next Move

Paige hasn’t wrestled since a house show event back in late 2017. She injured her neck during a tag team match and was never cleared to wrestle again by WWE’s medical team.

After retiring in 2018, WWE used Paige as a manager and later an analyst before having her sit at home until her contract expires.

Paige admitted she was frustrated with the lack of communication from WWE. At one point, she even pitched an idea to serve as Ronda Rousey‘s manager but the company never took her up on it.

Nonetheless, she did express gratitude to WWE for keeping her as long as they did knowing she wouldn’t be cleared to wrestle.