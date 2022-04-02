GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2: The Greatest Clusterf*ck Results (4/2)

The eighth event of GCW: The Collective was GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2: The Greatest Clusterf*ck. The event was held by Game Changer Wrestling at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Former All Elite Wrestling star and GCW wrestler Joey Janela helped to curate the event. Furthermore, GCW: The Collective will feature 12 live wrestling events this year. Eight of those shows are presented by GCW.

GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2: The Greatest Clusterf*ck is a show that is headlined by The Greatest Clusterf*ck. The show featured talent from all across the country, all with different levels of exposure. In the main event of GCW: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2: The Greatest Clusterf*ck was the The Greatest Clusterf*ck that featured over 50 wrestlers. The event also saw Chris Dickinson (w/ Missy Hyatt) take on Matt Cardona (w/ Chelsea Green), and Tony Deppen battle with Biff Busick. There was also a match between Minoru Suzuki and Effy.

The event aired on FITE and is available for $19.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans can also watch all GCW Collective events for $139.99.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2 Quick Results (4/2)

Chris Dickinson (w/ Missy Hyatt) def. Matt Cardona (w/ Chelsea Green)

Tony Deppen def. Biff Busick

“Speedball” Mike Bailey def. Jordan Oliver Jordan Oliver was a last minute replacement because PCO was unable to compete due to him getting injured at the IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches show

Minoru Suzuki def. Effy

Clusterf*ck: Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice) def. Joey Janela, Buff Bagwell, George Gatton, Judas Judd Cassidy, Yoya, Billie Starkz, Juicy Finau, Sam Stackhouse, Rhett Titus, Invisible Man, Dante Leon, Ninja Mack, Jimmy Lloyd, Early Morning Guy Steele, Blake Christian, Kevin Blackwood, Hoodfoot, Slade, Ellis Taylor, Charlie Tiger, Deranged, Grim Reefer, Sandra Moone, Parrow, Big Vin, Nate Webb, Shazza McKenzie, Janai Kai, Jazzy Yang, Edith Surreal, Dark Sheik, LuFisto, Maven, Sean Ross Sapp, Josh Barnett, Nasty Leroy, Jimmy Wang Yang, Cole Radrick, Brandon Kirk, Alec Price, Waltmart Guy, Kevin Matthews, Nick Wayne, B-Boy, Jack Cartwheel, Matt Vandagriff, Jai Vidal, 1 Called Manders, Hunter Freeman, and Levi Everett

NICK WAYNE JUST ELIMINATED JOEY JANELA! #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/6P91brClj5 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

SUZUKI AND EFFY IS ALREADY THE BEST THING EVER #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/7n2XPO9wdq — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

NASTY ELBOW FROM NASTY LEROY! #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/61QfsKZWnL — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

Look at Jimmy Wang Yang & Josh Barnett go at it! 2022 is CRAZY! #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/kvcXRGf4TY — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 2, 2022

GCW: The Collective

