GCW The People vs GCW Live Results (7/29)

On July 29, Starrcast and Game Changer Wrestling held The People vs GCW at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. The event streamed live for $14.99 on FITE TV.
Current Card
As of right now, the card is as follows:
- GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs Blake Christian
- Joey Janela vs Psycho Clown
- GCW Tag Team Championships: BUSSY vs Second Gear Crew v Los Macizos
- Nick Wayne vs Alex Zayne
- Bandido vs Jordan Oliver
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs Tony Deepen
- Masha Slamovich vs Kevin Blackwood
- Black Taurus, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel vs ASF, Laredo Kid & Kommander
GCW The People Vs GCW Quick Results
- GCW Extreme Championship Scramble Match: Cole Radrick def. AJ Gray (c), Grim Reefer, Shane Mercer, Axton Ray & Marko Stunt to win the GCW Extreme Championship
- Tony Deepen def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
- Nick Wayne def. Alex Zayne
- Black Taurus, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel def. ASF, Laredo Kid & Kommander
- Psycho Clown def. Joey Janela
- Nick Gage addressed the crowd and called out Conrad Thompson (creator of Starrcast) for GCW not being represented on the Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV card
- Jordan Oliver def. Bandido
- GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Macizos def. BUSSY (c) & Second Gear Crew to win the GCW Tag Team Championships
- Masha Slamovich def. Kevin Blackwood
- GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) def Blake Christian
Other Starrcast Shows
In the same vein, this year’s Starrcast event features four live wrestling shows. Black Label Pro, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Jim Crockett Promotions have events planned for this weekend.
Starrcast will also feature the following live podcasts:
- Father James Mitchell’s “Midnight Karaoke”
- The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast
- Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet
- The Sessions w/ Renee Paquette
- One Last Ride For The Horsemen
- 30 Years Later w/ Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart
- Foley Is Pod w/ Mick Foley
- Saraya: Turning The Page
- Kliq This w/ Kevin Nash
- What’s NeXT? w/ Johnny Gargano
- The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy
Starrcast still has two live wrestling shows remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.