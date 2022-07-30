GCW The People vs GCW Live Results (7/29)

On July 29, Starrcast and Game Changer Wrestling held The People vs GCW at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. The event streamed live for $14.99 on FITE TV.

Current Card

As of right now, the card is as follows:

GCW World Championship : Jon Moxley (c) vs Blake Christian

: Jon Moxley (c) vs Blake Christian Joey Janela vs Psycho Clown

GCW Tag Team Championships : BUSSY vs Second Gear Crew v Los Macizos

: BUSSY vs Second Gear Crew v Los Macizos Nick Wayne vs Alex Zayne

Bandido vs Jordan Oliver

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs Tony Deepen

Masha Slamovich vs Kevin Blackwood

Black Taurus, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel vs ASF, Laredo Kid & Kommander

*TONITE 1030PM CST!*



The #PEOPLEvsGCW takes over @StarrcastEvents in Nashville!



Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/nBSNR8Hdrh



MOX v BLAKE

JANELA v PSYCHO CLOWN

BAILEY v DEPPEN

WAYNE v ZAYNE

BANDIDO v JORDAN

BLACKWOOD v MASHA

BUSSY v SGC v MACIZOS

EXTREME SCRAMBLE

LUCHA TAG pic.twitter.com/JQWn3BQf8R — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 30, 2022

GCW The People Vs GCW Quick Results

GCW Extreme Championship Scramble Match: Cole Radrick def. AJ Gray (c), Grim Reefer, Shane Mercer, Axton Ray & Marko Stunt to win the GCW Extreme Championship Tony Deepen def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Nick Wayne def. Alex Zayne Black Taurus, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel def. ASF, Laredo Kid & Kommander Psycho Clown def. Joey Janela Nick Gage addressed the crowd and called out Conrad Thompson (creator of Starrcast) for GCW not being represented on the Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV card Jordan Oliver def. Bandido GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Macizos def. BUSSY (c) & Second Gear Crew to win the GCW Tag Team Championships Masha Slamovich def. Kevin Blackwood GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) def Blake Christian

Flipping Rana & a Crunchwrap from Alex Zayne! #PEOPLEvsGCW pic.twitter.com/H169y4gdKb — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 30, 2022

KOMANDER WALKS THE ROPES AND GETS INSANE HEIGHT ON THE PLANCHA!!! JUST END THE WHOLE SHOW! #PEOPLEVSGCW pic.twitter.com/9PahI3xS0J — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 30, 2022

The more things change, the more they stay the same. LOS MACIZOS HAVE REGAINED THE GCW TAG TITLES!!! And now that they have Visas, here’s to another lengthy reign #PEOPLEVSGCW pic.twitter.com/fb6p802lro — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 30, 2022

Yeah, Mox isnt ever coming up off that belt is he lol #PEOPLEVSGCW pic.twitter.com/CS3N228sSZ — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 30, 2022

Other Starrcast Shows

In the same vein, this year’s Starrcast event features four live wrestling shows. Black Label Pro, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Jim Crockett Promotions have events planned for this weekend.

Starrcast will also feature the following live podcasts:

Father James Mitchell’s “Midnight Karaoke”

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet

The Sessions w/ Renee Paquette

One Last Ride For The Horsemen

30 Years Later w/ Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart

Foley Is Pod w/ Mick Foley

Saraya: Turning The Page

Kliq This w/ Kevin Nash

What’s NeXT? w/ Johnny Gargano

The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

Starrcast still has two live wrestling shows remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.