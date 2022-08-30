Get To Know: Wresthings Podcast

In the latest installment of the Get to Know series, we bring you a special interview with UK wrestling podcast Wresthings.

The United States has seen many independent wrestling podcasts grow and expand their reach worldwide. However, it’s not as common to see international wrestling content creators gain popularity in the U.S.

Wresthings have slowly risen as one of the most popular United Kingdom podcasts in wrestling. They’ve already grown a fanbase in their hometown of London, England, but they are also gaining popularity in America. People are taking notice of the Wresthings group, whether it be other podcasters or wrestlers.

I recently spoke with Delboy, N.K, Anarfi, VRSYJNES, and Mekz of Wresthings about their growing successful media career. Sam Blackz and Laps were, unfortunately, unavailable at the time.

Here’s the video of our discussion, followed by written highlights.

How Did The Wresthings Podcast Start?

The Wresthings podcast started as a group of wrestling fans wanting to discuss current wrestling content without being judged and making it cool to watch. Finding people still watching present-day wrestling in the UK may not be easy, particularly in the inner city community.

Working as musicians, Delboy and Anarfi know each other and bonded in an Instagram group chat about wrestling. Having a common interest, both creators decided to start the Wresthings brand.

When talking about coming together as wrestling fans to discuss wrestling, Anarfi said, “…It’s crazy because back in the day, I’d speak to people about wrestling, and the first thing people would say is oh, isn’t that fake or they say something like oh, Stone Cold still wrestling and stuff and it’s like those were conversations there I didn’t really want to hear. For example, there was a moment in time when I didn’t watch wrestling, and Del was my go-to guy.”

He continued, “…It was just nice that we can have this sort of like this forum or community, or brotherhood or sisterhood or family or whatever that we can actually come through, post our wrestling content, speak about other stuff, check on up with mental health and life and stuff. So yeah, It’s gone from us being like wrestling fans and just talking about wrestling all the time to doing other stuff and caring for each other.”

Delboy would also contact VRSYJNES and Blackz to join them as they also bonded about wrestling. They officially launched their podcast on Jan. 11, 2019. As the podcast progressed over the years, other current podcast members joined, and the brand gained popularity.

Dealing with Fame as Content Creators

While the podcast is gaining success, the group members are getting more recognized among their peers. Although it can sometimes be overwhelming, the group takes pride in helping make wrestling popular among the black community in the U.K.

The group noted how they are getting noticed in public by fans and how much it meant to them to see people love their work. Delboy shared what it meant to see his brother watching Wresthings.

“…I’m tired of my siblings watching WhatCulture. I’ll be real, said Delboy jokingly. He continued, “I’m tired of them watching What Culture and Cultaholic and Wrestletalk, no disrespect to them. I love them. I watch them all the time, but it brings a smile to my face when I’m going downstairs, and I’m watching my brother watch my podcast. it makes me feel like, yeah it’s just as important as watching Simon Miller or an Adam Blampied. For him to look at us, yeah I want to listen to your podcast. I don’t agree with this, what Anarfi said here was rubbish or what Blackz said here I enjoyed, for me it’s like yeah this is why I do it.”

Delboy also added that “…The fact that there are black kids watching us and being able to have us as an alternative to the majors, for me, it’s like we are doing what we need to do. So we have to carry on and continue until we take over, and we have all these black kids watching us.”

Their Thoughts on Clash at Castle Taking Place in Cardiff, Wales

WWE will hold its next event, Clash at the Castle, on Sep. 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Although the event is in the U.K, it’s not an easy trip to make if you live in England.

Wresthings shared that they wouldn’t be able to attend, and the travel would cost more than going to New York. The group is also confused about why the event is happening in Cardiff.

“…No disrespect to Wales, but London is the capital or at least if not London, you know we have big other cities here Manchester, Birmingham, like not too sure why they went to Wales. Maybe it’s availability of the stadium, but those that are going, they’ve done hard work to make sure they are going,” said Mekz. He continued, “…I know people that are going that aren’t staying in Cardiff, which is the city it’s happening in. They are staying in other cities in Wales, just because of availability of hotels and cheaper tickets and they are going to go from those other cities into Cardiff on the day. WWE hasn’t made this show as accessible as you would like really and truly. You know, hopefully it’s a successful show for them and they come back to the U.K somewhere closer to us in general.”

Clash at the Castle isn’t sold out, with tickets still on sale at Ticketmaster. The event also has tickets available for resale.

What Are Wresthings Future Plans?

The future for Wresthings seems to be promising. Each podcast member has goals they want to accomplish for the brand.

One of the biggest things they look to achieve is creating subscription services like Patreon to create more content and earn more financial growth. However, Anarfi shared that it won’t be happening just yet.

Outside of doing weekly wrestling content, they continue to have famous U.K wrestlers sometimes appear on their show, like Will Ospreay or Gabriel Kidd. They recently had Ava White on their Aug. 12 episode, who will be competing in the IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament at Royal Quest 2 Night two on Oct. 2.

The group also discussed doing more things creatively in wrestling, like having their wrestling event under their brand. Wresthings have shown great ambition to take the brand to new levels.

They hope to continue making discussing wrestling fun and entertaining as they flourish. While it started as friends discussing WWE, Wresthings has become a successful wrestling media brand.