Goldberg Is ‘Still Waiting’ For Call From WWE

Goldberg‘s WWE contract expired after his match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. However, he is still hopeful about making a return. The former Universal champion recently had an interview with New York Post to promote the A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode on his career.

Speaking about a potential WWE return, Goldberg claimed that he is still waiting to get a call from WWE for one more match:

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days, but I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows.”

Goldberg’s Shoulder Injury

Goldberg also talked about his injured shoulder. Before Elimination Chamber, he had revealed that he has a “destroyed shoulder” that requires surgery. His injury was said to be so bad that the former WCW champion couldn’t pick up a five-pound weight, but he put off surgery because he wanted to wrestle again.

The former WWE star confirmed that he still hasn’t gotten the surgery. Though he has been rehabbing and the wrestling veteran claimed that he feels almost normal again:

“I have worked my ass off day, after day, after day to get to a point where I feel almost normal again,” said Goldberg, “I just kind of needed that break. I needed the mental focus of understanding that surgery wasn’t an option at the time and I needed to put my ass to the grindstone.”

A return is not guaranteed at his age and the 55-year-old knows that he “may never get the call.” Although If he does get asked to make the comeback, the WCW legend says that he will be ready.